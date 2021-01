Shafaq News / Erbil's deputy governor, Hayman Qadir, reassured the owners of restaurants that were shot at today that those accused of this act will be arrested as soon as possible.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the governorate's media office said that at 2:30 in the morning today, four people attacked a restaurant after "running out of food".

The statement indicated that the defendants opened heavy fire at the restaurant, causing severe material damages.