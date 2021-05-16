Erbil authorities disclose the Eid security plan's outcomes

Shafaq News / Erbil revealed on Sunday all events and activities that took place during the three days of Eid al-Fitr.

A statement of the Governor of Erbil's office said that the Eid plan for preserving the security, stability, public money, properties, and citizens' safety, went as planned by the governor and the security committee in the governorate.

It explained that the police recorded 78 crimes during Eid, 73 of which were discovered, and the accused were arrested, and 5 crimes are still under investigation.

The statement confirmed that despite the procedures and plans, and as some drivers failed to abide by the instructions and traffic and laws, ten traffic accidents occurred, leaving dour dead and ten injured.

Furthermore, 30 fire accidents occurred and were controlled by the firefighting and civil defense teams. No causalities were registered.

The statement stressed that no tourist group was allowed to enter Erbil from other Iraqi governorates, although this caused losses to the tourism sector, but came to preserve the lives of citizens and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The security forces (Peshmerga, Zeravani, Asayish, police, and traffic police) set up, during Eid days, checkpoints inside cities and public places, continued to seize unlicensed weapons and unregistered cars, and make sure citizens are adhering to the preventive measures.