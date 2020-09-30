Erbil attack was launched from PMFs' territories, Counter-Terrorism Service revealed

Shafaq News / Six rockets launched from Nineveh Governorate landed near Erbil International Airport, according to the Counter-Terrorism Department in Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement by the Counter-Terrorism Service, the rockets were launched at 8:30 pm from Sheikh Amir village of Mosul, which is under the control of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), towards Erbil International Airport.

He added that those rockets landed far from the airport, two of which did not explode. No human losses were registered in the incident according to the statement.



