Shafaq News/ The Secretary will also participate tomorrow in a virtual meeting with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – the so-called E3 – to discuss the shared global challenges, the US Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price said.

This engagement this week is a follow up to the February 5 meeting of this same group, the E3.

Price expected in the context of regional challenges, the meeting will discuss attacks on U.S. and coalition personnel and facilities to have a united view, Erbil rockets attack and Iran threats.

There will also be other items on the agenda as well