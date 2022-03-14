Erbil attack is a "MAJOR CRIME," says IUMS's Secretary-General

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), Ali al-Qaradaghi, condemned the missile attack on Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

"The major crime affected the Kurdistan region, and the missile attack caused massive damage to the stability of the Region," indicating that the bombing "was an attempt to create chaos so that international and regional greed would continue the bloodshed."

Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan.

The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials of the Ministers of Defense and Interior to visit the Erbil Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader Masoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to follow up on the situation.

He also visited the attack sites, including the destroyed houses and Kurdistan 24 building.

After meeting Kurdish President, Al-Kadhimi said that the attack represents a "deep concern," adding, "We came today to Erbil to stand by and support Kurdistan."

Concerning Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' statement claiming that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, President Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is "baseless."

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety." He said.