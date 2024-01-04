Erbil announces completion of over 1000 projects in 2023

Shafaq News / The capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil Province, disclosed the number of completed projects throughout the past year, 2023.

Erbil Governor Omed Khushnaw, during a press conference stated that the local government in Erbil has succeeded in completing 1053 projects across various sectors during the year 2023.

He further mentioned that the budget for these accomplished projects in Erbil reached 202.5 billion dinars, sourced from the province's budget, ministries, and revenues from service departments. Additionally, he highlighted the allocation of 130 billion dinars from the Provincial Development Budget for the year 2024.

Khushnaw elaborated that the completed projects encompassed several sectors, including road construction, flood prevention initiatives, water, and sanitation projects.