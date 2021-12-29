Erbil and Iran's Western Azerbaijan sign an agreement to boost industrial and commercial cooperation

Shafaq News/ The governors of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, and Iran's Western Azerbaijan, Mohammad Sadiq Motamediyan, have signed a memorandum of understanding on bolstering economic cooperation and commercial exchange between the two neighboring provinces.

According to western Azerbaijan's deputy governor, Nader Sadiqi, the memorandum signed during Khoshnaw's visit to Iran laid emphasis on implementing previous agreements, developing bilateral ties, and exchanging experts to boost economic cooperation.

"The two sides agreed, pursuant to this memorandum, to take the necessary steps toward establishing a joint transportation company as soon as possible to facilitate the commercial exchange development."

The agreement, according to Sadiqi, also touched upon holding commercial and specialized exhibitions, exchanging tourist trips, and holding joint sports events.

Sadiqi hinted at the benefit of the industrial cooperation between the two provinces given the valuable Iranian expertise in developing the industrial sector via upholding small and medium industries.

The memorandum stipulated providing facilities for establishing an air route between Erbil and Urmiya, Western Azerbaijan's capital city, and improving the work at the Tamarchin-Haji Omran border crossing.

Western Azerbaijan's deputy governor noted that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is considering the establishment of a joint commercial and industrial zone at the borders between Erbil and Western Azerbaijan.