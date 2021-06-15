Erbil and Baghdad reach an agreement on the Region's share of the federal budget

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani announced, on Tuesday, that an agreement had been reached with Baghdad on the Region's share of the federal budget.

“I spoke with PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi today as part of our ongoing talks and shared commitment to bring certainty to the Erbil-Baghdad relationship...I thanked him for his leadership, and the federal cabinet for its support for this important milestone. We overcame this difficult, long-standing obstacle together.” Barzani said on Twitter.

“I’m pleased to announce we’ve reached a deal that will see federal budgetary payments restored to the KRI and backdated to Jan 2021.” He added.