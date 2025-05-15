Erbil: Scientific conference focuses on treating three diseases

Shafaq News/ Erbil launched the fifth Scientific Conference on ENT Surgery and Treatment (ear, nose, and throat) on Thursday, drawing local and international experts to exchange knowledge and showcase advances in the field, in coordination with the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health.

The event aims to elevate scientific and professional standards in the field of otolaryngology by fostering knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest surgical techniques and treatment technologies.

“The conference serves as a platform for ongoing medical education, research collaboration, and the introduction of advanced medical equipment and tools used in ENT care,” organizers told Shafaq News reporter.

They emphasized that such events play a key role in strengthening ties between medical professionals in the Kurdistan Region and their international counterparts, ultimately contributing to healthcare development and modernization of treatment methods across the Region.