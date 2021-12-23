Erbil Provincial Council rejects Baghdad's financial aid to those affected by the floods

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23T10:56:39+0000

Shafaq News/ The Erbil Provincial Council rejected today the two billion Iraqi Dinar allocated by the Iraqi government to aid those affected by the floods incident. The spokesman for the council, Kanaan Khilani, said in a press conference, "We refuse the amount and we ask the federal government to reconsider it so that those affected can benefit from it." Khilani, who belongs to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, added, We suggested forming a joint committee between the Presidency of the Provincial Council and the Region's Council of Ministers, to visit Baghdad and discuss increasing the amount. In a different context, the Duhok Provincial Council's meeting was boycotted by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Islamic Union, Kurdistan Justice and Gorran movement, and only the Kurdistan Democratic party's bloc participated in it along with the blocs of other communities, including the Turkmen and Christians. In this regard, Kanaan Khilani said, "Unfortunately, we hoped they participated, they needed to attend the meeting. However, we still represent all parties." The blocs announced boycotting the meeting because of their objection to the failure of the local government's budget to reach the council, as well as the marginalization the council is subjected to by both the local government and the regional government, according to a statement they issued.

