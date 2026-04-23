Iraq expands e-governance with new company registration system

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq launched an integrated electronic platform for company registration to streamline procedures and boost the business environment, the trade minister said on Thursday.

Atheer Al-Ghurairy told a press conference that the platform, operated by the Companies Registration Directorate, aims to automate processes and accelerate transactions for both local and foreign firms. He clarified that the project includes the digital archiving of more than 103,000 documents and 18 million records, while enabling citizens and business owners to track their transactions online.

In 2024, the government launched a national e-governance program, followed in 2025 by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s inauguration of the Digital Transformation and Automation Center to streamline procedures and reduce bureaucracy.

Government data released in July showed digital adoption across ministries and public institutions rose from 18% in 2022 to 32% in 2025.

Read more: DigitalTransformation in Iraq: Combating Corruption through E-Governance