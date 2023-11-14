Erbil Governor urges Al-Sudani to approve a "Saudi loan" to address water scarcity

Shafaq News / During a meeting with the Iraqi Federal Government's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in Baghdad on Monday, Erbil Governor Omed Khushnaw affirmed that Saudi Arabia has provided a loan to alleviate the water scarcity issue in Erbil.

Khushnaw mentioned that all loan-related procedures have been completed and submitted to Al-Sudani's office for approval, enabling the region to obtain the loan.

In a statement, Khushnaw reported his meeting with Prime Minister Al-Sudani, conveying greetings from the regional government's head, Masrour Barzani. He discussed ongoing service projects within Erbil's borders and touched upon climate change, its impacts, groundwater scarcity issues, and projects directed to the Prime Minister's office, emphasizing the need for long-term solutions.

The statement highlighted that despite financial constraints, Erbil Governorate and the regional government have implemented various projects. However, due to the financial crisis, strategic projects remain unexecuted, and temporary solutions have been implemented.

Khushnaw also discussed the visit of Erbil Governorate delegation to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing talks and meetings with senior Saudi officials regarding a Saudi loan to address water scarcity, flood risks, and the effects of climate change. The strategic desalination project in Erbil, set to significantly alleviate water scarcity, was a focal point.

Khushnaw mentioned that Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide the loan to Erbil, and all necessary procedures have been taken. The loan is currently awaiting approval from Prime Minister Al-Sudani, expressing hope for his cooperation and approval in this regard. Al-Sudani, according to the statement, conveyed his support and collaboration, offering facilitation to resolve the mentioned issues, along with greetings to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.