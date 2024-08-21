Erbil Governor lays foundation stone for new park as part of green initiative

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, laid the foundation stone for a new park named "Mihrabani" in the center of Erbil.

The project, spanning 4,000 square meters, is a joint initiative between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the private sector, with Mihrabani Surgical Hospital funding and overseeing the construction.

"Several dams have been completed outside Erbil, and more will be finished soon," Khoshnaw said at the ceremony, which local officials and media representatives attended. "These dams and the expansion of green spaces will contribute to creating a cleaner environment for Erbil."

Rebin Ahmed, Director of Parks Engineering in Erbil, told Shafaq News Agency that the city currently has 450 parks, 21 of which are large, with the rest scattered across various neighborhoods and streets. "Green spaces account for 20% of the central area of Erbil," he said, highlighting the city's ongoing efforts to balance urban development with environmental sustainability.