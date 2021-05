Shafaq News / Erbil Governor issued today a statement in which he denied that the Citadel of Erbil will be demolished.

He said that what some media have been publishing about the demolition of the Citadel of Erbil is untrue.

"The Citadel of Erbil is a historical and ancient place in Erbil, and one of the monuments of our city. It will remain as it is and we will pay more attention to it."