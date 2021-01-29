Erbil Endowments Directorate responds to the Friday Sermons controversy in al-Israa and al-Mi'raj Mosque

Shafaq News/ The Endowments Directorate in Erbil responded to Al-Israa and Al-Mi'raj Mosque events during Friday prayers today.

Local websites reported that the worshipers left the Mosque as soon as the Mosque preacher began criticizing the Iranian films that defamed the Peshmerga forces.

The Erbil Endowments Directorate said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "some suspicious websites published fabricated news that worshippers left Al-Israa and Al-Mi'raj Mosque empty after the preacher devoted the Friday sermon to defend Kurdistan."

The statement explained, "Shortly after Mullah Raad Omerli began delivering the sermon, some extremists, who did not exceed 15 out of a thousand worshippers, left the mosque, and this did not affect the sermon or prayer."

"Some people were astonished by clerics when they defend the Peshmerga, the homeland, and the national leadership figures, and at the same time they underestimate religious sanctities and leave the mosque," the statement stressed, "this strange mentality does not serve Kurdistan Region and its future."

The directorate said, "We will proudly defend the sanctities of Kurdistan. We consider defending the homeland a legitimate duty, and we insist on this approach."

The directorate extended its thanks to "thousands of clerics who spoke respectfully about the sanctities of the people and defending them," adding, "We affirm the foundations of mutual respect for all parties, but anyone who tries to interfere in matters of Friday sermons and create chaos will surely face the law."

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, heavily criticized on Tuesday the Iranian" Fars" Agency for producing two films that demonstrate "abuse, distortion of facts, and disregard to the Peshmerga forces and the steadfastness of the people of Kurdistan, as well as the presidency of Kurdistan Region."