Erbil, Baghdad review cooperation in services and development

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Baghdad Governor Atwan Al-Atwani discussed expanding cooperation with Erbil during a meeting on Wednesday.

Discussions covered public services, municipal administration, and development projects to improve living conditions for residents. Barzani expressed support for broader partnerships and called for drawing on successful experiences to enhance governance and administrative performance.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پشتگيرى له‌ په‌يوه‌ندييه‌كانى هه‌ردوو پارێزگاى هه‌ولێر و به‌غدا ده‌كاتhttps://t.co/wimNpfGSw3 pic.twitter.com/R4olbP21BZ — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) June 17, 2026

The meeting also highlighted the need to maintain communication to advance reconstruction efforts and shared interests.