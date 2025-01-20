Erbil, Baghdad form joint team to resolve salary disputes

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced, on Monday, the formation of a joint team from the federal and Regional Ministries of Finance to resolve the salary issues of the Kurdish employees.

KRG stated that “Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein and the head of the Economic Council held a joint meeting with a delegation from the KRG led by Finance and Economy Minister Awat Sheikh Janab, Chief of Staff of the Council of Ministers Omed Sabah, Secretary of the Council of Ministers Amanj Rahim, and Head of the Coordination and Monitoring Office Abdul Hakim Khosrow. The federal government delegation included Finance Minister Taif Sami and Reconstruction and Housing Minister Bankin Rikani.”

The statement noted that the meeting was attended by several general directors from the Iraqi Ministry of Finance and the technical team of the Kurdish Ministry of Finance. “The meeting addressed the KRG's demands regarding the disbursement of dues that were not sent last year, and official data and documents were presented and discussed.”

Both sides agreed to continue their meetings and hold a joint session next Sunday to make necessary decisions regarding the financial rights and entitlements of Kurdistan and to submit the necessary recommendations to the Iraqi Council of Ministers.

The salaries crisis has persisted into 2025, sparking public frustration in Kurdistan. The delay in disbursing salaries, including the December 2024 payment, has led to economic strain and heightened demands for immediate action.

Observers highlight the need for Baghdad and Erbil to adhere to court rulings and prioritize dialogue over political disputes to prevent further destabilization.