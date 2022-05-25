Erbil: 20% of the Region's reconstruction process was carried out by foreign companies

Shafaq News / The Minister of planning in the Kurdistan Region, Dara Rashid, revealed that the Regional Government has a plan to attract foreign investment companies.

Rashid said in a speech during the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) held in the UK that the Region welcomes investors and encourages them to invest in the agricultural, industrial, health, banking, and education sectors.

He added that KRG wants to establish a relationship between the public and the private sectors, noting that foreign investment companies played a key role in the reconstruction process of the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Minister, 20% of the reconstruction process was carried out by foreign companies.

IBBC is a network of some of the most important global corporations, key Iraqi and British companies, and trade chambers and enjoys the highest level of support from governments and international institutions.