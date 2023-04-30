Erbil celebrates the Kurdish Press Day

Shafaq News/ The Erbil Technical Institute on Sunday celebrated Kurdish Press Day; an annual event that highlights the rich history and unwavering resilience of Kurdish journalism and a platform for erudite discourse on the future of media inside the Kurdistan region.

Professor Omar Mohammed, a media studies scholar at the institute, said, "these ceremonies constitute a vital component of the annual traditions observed across all media departments, showcasing a diverse assortment of historical and contemporary Kurdish newspapers and magazines from various fields."

"They are instrumental for expanding the scope of discourse, scrutinizing mechanisms for media advancement, fortifying journalistic values, and addressing the challenges encountering press within the Kurdistan region in terms of content and media messages," he added.

Gashaw Farhad, a participant in the ceremony, extolled the tenacity of Kurdish journalism. "Despite confronting innumerable hardships throughout distinct historical periods, the Kurdish press has prevailed and maintained its continuity. Recognizing and honoring this extraordinary accomplishment is now of paramount importance."

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said thr event featured an exhibition of books penned by members of the media studies faculty, a photography showcase contributed by media students, and a panel discussion centered on the current landscape of media and the challenges besetting journalists in the Kurdistan region.