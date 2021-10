Shafaq News/ The Emirates Red Crescent, in cooperation with the Barzani Charity Foundation, provided aid to 100 Yazidi families from Sinjar. They had been displaced to Erbil after ISIS invaded their areas in the summer of 2014.

Shafaq News Agency's reporter said that the aid included objects to keep off the cold in winter, such as stoves and carpets, in addition to foodstuffs.