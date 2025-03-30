Eid after Al-Assad: Syrian refugees celebrate

Shafaq News / Syrian refugees in Duhok's camps welcomed Eid al-Fitr with joy and optimism, celebrating their first holiday since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government.

In Domiz camp, Hussein Hassou, a refugee from Qamishli, told Shafaq News, “This Eid feels different, especially for Syrian Kurds, as it marks the first after the end of Al-Assad’s rule.”

Refugee Nahida Khalil voiced her deep longing for home after living more than 12 years in the camp. “While we have found safety here, our hearts remain in Syria,” she said.

However, Hawar Aziz cautioned that Assad’s downfall does not necessarily mean a clear future for Kurdish areas in Syria. “Personally, I’m not considering returning; I prefer to wait until the situation stabilizes,” he revealed.

Al-Assad's government officially collapsed on December 8, 2024, following a major opposition offensive led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, backed primarily by the Turkish-supported Syrian National Army. The fall of the regime marks a turning point in Syria’s ongoing civil war, which began in 2011.

Iraq is currently hosting around 280,000 Syrian refugees, with the majority living in the Kurdistan region. An estimated 122,000 refugees reside in Erbil Governorate, including both the city and nearby camps. Of this number, 92,000 live in Erbil and its surrounding areas outside of camps, while the rest are distributed across various camps in Iraq, such as Domiz, Qushtapa, Basirma, Darashakran, Gozarto, Sharya, Akre, Makhmour, and Al-Sulaymaniyah.