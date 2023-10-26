New earthquake monitoring center inaugurated in Erbil

Shafaq News / Tishk International University in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, announced the inauguration of a specialized earthquake monitoring center in collaboration with a German organization.
Barham Haidar, a member of the center, stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "The Educational Earthquake Monitoring Center was established due to the increasing natural disasters in the region." He explained, "Its establishment was done in partnership with the German Bahaus Center, which works on monitoring and recording earthquakes using the latest equipment and is supervised by Tishk International University."
Haidar added, "The purpose of this center is to conduct scientific research and studies on earthquakes in the Kurdistan Region."