"Eagle Claw 2" updates: 33 PKK members killed and more than 50 targets destroyed

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-12T09:34:00+0000

Shafaq News / Turkey announced the destruction of more than 50 PKK targets during the "Eagle Claw 2" operation, launched last Wednesday in areas within the Kurdistan Region. A statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry said that 33 PKK members were killed, including two leaders, adding that more than 40 aircraft belonging to the Turkish Air Force participated in the operation and ground forces were deployed in the area. Earlier today, the Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin did not rule out launching a military operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Sinjar district. He noted that Turkey has carried out operations against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in coordination with Baghdad and Erbil. The Turkish Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Hakan Karacay, announced yesterday that his country had informed the Iraqi authorities in advance of the ongoing operation. On Wednesday, Turkey launched a new military operation against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region. The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement that the new operation "Eagle Claw 2" was launched in Karah mountains.

related

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with PKK

Date: 2020-11-16 16:01:56

"Disturbing" movements for the PKK in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-10-21 12:45:49

Clashes between Turkish army and PKK in Zakho

Date: 2020-08-15 10:24:14

United States expresses condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer

Date: 2020-12-15 15:26:20

Duhok condemns the PKKs attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-11-04 19:28:38

Sinjar urges the federal government to stop the Turkish bombs

Date: 2020-09-09 16:44:18

Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions

Date: 2019-11-28 14:36:36

Barzani: PKK presence in Kurdistan is a problem and they have to leave

Date: 2020-04-20 12:23:11