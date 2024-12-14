EXCLUSIVE: Kurdistan's pre-2014 retirees set for pension equalization with Iraq by 2025, says official

Shafaq News/ Efforts are ongoing to equalize the pensions of Kurdistan Region (KRI) retirees who retired before 2014 with their Iraqi counterparts, starting in 2025, according to Sadiq Osman, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Retirees Union.

Osman told Shafaq News Agency, "Retirement Law No. (9) mandates equal pensions for all retirees in the Region and Iraq, but those who retired before 2014 have yet to be included… The retirees' files are under review to ensure their entitlements are disbursed according to the Iraqi system next year.”

"Those who retired after 2014 already receive pensions equal to those of Iraqi retirees."

Moreover, he pointed out that KRI delegations had visited the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and met with Iraqi officials, who reaffirmed their commitment to “ensuring all retirees in the Region receive pensions equal to those in Iraq, as required by law."

Notably, these efforts are part of ongoing calls to unify salaries and entitlements between the Kurdistan Region and the central government in Baghdad. Pensions for former retirees have been a key issue in discussions, especially given the financial challenges the country has faced since 2014 due to economic and political crises.