EXCLUSIVE: Iraq to vote on PMF Retirement Law next week

Shafaq News/ Leaders of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) have reached an agreement to resolve disputes over the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law, an Iraqi MP said on Tuesday.

The member of parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, MP Rafiq Al-Salhi, told Shafaq News that “the retirement age remains set at 60, with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces [PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani] granted the authority to extend the service of PMF members beyond retirement age for an additional five years if deemed necessary.”

The vote on the law, Al-Salhi added, is scheduled for next week.

The draft law had sparked disagreements within the CF, particularly over the retirement age of the PMF chief. While some blocs opposed setting the retirement age at 60, others insisted the law should align with the State Employees Law, which mandates retirement at this age.