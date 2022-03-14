EU ambassador to Iraq visits Masoud Barzani after the missile attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Monday received the ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Iraq, Martin Huth, in the Saladin resort, near Erbil.

According to a readout issued by the Barzani headquarters, the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the friendly ties between the EU countries and the Kurdish nation and the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the region.

The EU diplomat expressed discontent with the recent attack on the capital of the Kurdistan region, laying emphasis upon the vitality of the security and stability of Iraq and Kurdistan for the European Union.

The former president and his guests exchanged views on the motives and consequences of the missile attack on Erbil, and its reverberations on the stability of the Middle East as a whole.