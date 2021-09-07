EU High Representative meets with President Barzani
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-09-07T12:22:23+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, convened with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Region, earlier today, Tuesday.
Borrell will also meet with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, and the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani.
The EU diplomat landed yesterday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he met Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and President of the Republic, Barham Salih.