Dutch premier pledges support for Kurdistan's agricultural sector, strengthening bilateral ties

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has received a letter from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, highlighting the robust relationship between the Netherlands and Kurdistan, particularly in the agricultural sector.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the KRG said that the Dutch stateman's letter praised the longstanding ties between the two governments and underscored the Netherlands' commitment to advancing Kurdistan's agricultural sector.

This support is in line with the ninth ministerial formation's economic diversification agenda, according to the statement.

Rutte's letter elaborated on several promising opportunities to bolster bilateral relations, specifically in areas of trade exchange, expertise sharing, and participation in training programs.

Renowned for its expertise in cutting-edge agricultural technologies and sustainable farming practices, the Netherlands has played a significant role in helping the Kurdistan region tackle challenges related to water scarcity and cultivating arid lands.

This cooperation resulted in the inception of the Netherlands-Kurdistan Agriculture and Water Forum in 2013; a forum that was designed to promote knowledge exchange and collaborative projects between Dutch and Kurdish experts in agriculture, horticulture, and water management.

In addition, Dutch specialists and enterprises are involved in numerous initiatives in the Kurdistan Region, encompassing the development of state-of-the-art greenhouse systems, seed production, and the enhancement of irrigation management. These endeavors have been vital in augmenting agricultural output, fostering food security, and heightening the competitiveness of Kurdish products in the global marketplace.

The Netherlands has also offered support through training programs, scholarships, and exchange opportunities for Kurdish professionals and students in the agricultural domain.