Duhok women open market to advance income and empowerment

Shafaq News – Duhok

Women in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan Region, opened a special market on Thursday to promote female entrepreneurship and strengthen social and economic empowerment, with 27 participants from across the province showcasing their products.

Nashbir Hussein, director of the Harivan Organization, told our correspondent that her team spent the past three months training the women in fields such as tailoring, pastry and cooking, beauty, and accessory-making. “Today’s market is the result of those efforts, enabling participants to display their products, earn money, and help sustain their households,” she said.

Hussein added that Kurdish women hold significant potential but need support and encouragement to access opportunities, enter the workforce, and make their presence felt in society.

One participant, Umm Parwin, welcomed the initiative and said she and her peers had gained skills that allow them to rely on themselves and assist their families. “We joined this market to sell our handmade products and to improve our living conditions,” she said.