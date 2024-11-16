Duhok tackles technical hurdles as national census preparations advance

Shafaq News/ The Statistic Directorate in Duhok announced that the first phase of the national census will commence on Sunday, as a preparatory step for the nationwide census scheduled for November 20.

Jiavan Abdulrazzaq, the directorate’s head, stated, “We are dealing with a technical issue related to the central server in Baghdad. Additionally, we have not yet received the login credentials—username and password—for districts and subdistricts in Duhok Province.”

He assured, however, that efforts are underway in coordination with the relevant authorities to resolve these issues before the census begins.

Despite a relatively short preparation period, Abdulrazzaq praised the dedication of his team, saying, “We managed to complete our preparations in just 12 days, which is a significant achievement.”

Regarding the curfew accompanying the census, he explained that it would include restrictions on movement between provinces, districts, and subdistricts. “Movement between villages and neighborhoods within cities will also be restricted to ensure the accuracy of census data.”

Abdulrazzaq urged citizens to cooperate by staying in their homes or at their official residences during the census, stressing that “this cooperation is vital for the success of the census and achieving its intended objectives.”

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the first phase of the census began on Saturday. This phase will continue until November 19, followed by the second phase from November 20 to 22. The third and final phase will extend into early December, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all areas.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has declared a nine-day public holiday for all civilian and military employees, as well as students at all levels, to facilitate participation in the census.

Iraq is set to conduct its first national census in over two decades, starting November 20, 2024, to provide accurate demographic data crucial for economic planning and effective policymaking. It will also be Iraq's first development-focused census in 37 years, with the last nationwide census conducted in 1987.

For the first time, digital tools such as tablets will be used for data collection, marking a significant modernization of the process. A two-day curfew on November 20 and 21 will ensure the census runs smoothly, with security forces deployed to protect personnel and equipment.

The census will include Iraqi citizens and non-citizens within the country's borders. Non-citizens will complete a modified questionnaire. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is partnering with Iraq to support this initiative, underscoring its importance for future planning and development.