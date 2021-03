Shafaq News / The Covid-19 vaccination campaign began today, Saturday, in Duhok Governorate.

A medical official told Shafaq News that health personnel are the first to be inoculated.

Duhok governorate's share of the China’s Sinopharm vaccine is 500 doses.

Kurdistan started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Thursday, with frontlines the first to be inoculated after receiving its 5000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.