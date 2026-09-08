Shafaq News- Duhok

The Antiquities and Heritage Directorate in Duhok said on Tuesday it had removed writing left by tourists on the historic Bahdinan Gate in Amedi (Al-Amadiya), in northern Duhok province.

Bekas Brifkani, head of the directorate, told Shafaq News that staff had removed the markings using specialized materials and under expert supervision to preserve its historical and aesthetic value.

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Bahdinan Gate is one of the main archaeological landmarks in Amedi, a mountain town in northern Duhok province in Iraq's Kurdistan Region. Brifkani described the gate as an important part of the region's centuries-old heritage.

According to official data, Duhok province drew about 1.7 million tourists in 2025.

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