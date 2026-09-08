Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi doctors secured half of the first-place finishes in the Arab Board of Health Specializations examinations, Health Minister Abdul-Hussein al-Mousawi said on Tuesday.

Al-Mousawi said Iraqi physicians claimed half of the first-place results across 52 medical specialties, with doctors from 22 countries taking part in the examinations.

Iraq has hosted several Arab Board examinations in recent months, including general surgery exams in Karbala and plastic surgery exams in Baghdad, with doctors assessed by specialized examination committees.