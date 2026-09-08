Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq remained 28th among the world’s largest gold holders despite increasing its reserves by one tonne to 175.6 tonnes, according to World Gold Council data.

The latest figures for Iraq, dating to May 2026, showed gold accounting for about 24.8% of the country’s total reserves.

The country also ranked third among Arab states, placing behind Saudi Arabia with 323.1 tonnes and Lebanon with 286.6 tonnes.

Globally, the United States topped the ranking with 8,133.5 tonnes, followed by Germany with 3,349.5 tonnes. The International Monetary Fund held 2,814 tonnes, while Italy and France recorded 2,451.8 and 2,437 tonnes, respectively.