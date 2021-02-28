Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Duhok registers 14 cases of COVID-19 's new strain

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-28T17:39:12+0000
Duhok registers 14 cases of COVID-19 's new strain

Shafaq News / Duhok health department announced today that it had registered cases of COVID-19's new strain for the first time.

The department's media official, Hamzah Raziki, told Shafaq News agency that 14 cases of COVID-19's new strain were detected today.

Raziki explained that the COVID-19 hospitals in Duhok are prepared to receive the cases.

On February 21, the Kurdistan Region announced registering the first case of COVID-19's new strain in Erbil, a week after the new strain appeared in Baghdad.

related

COVID-19: 1285 new case and 18 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-29 12:26:16
COVID-19: 1285 new case and 18 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 8 fatalities 163 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-23 14:23:21
COVID-19: 8 fatalities 163 new cases in Kurdistan today

Halabja asks for help to confront Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-04 11:01:16
Halabja asks for help to confront Covid-19

COVID-19: 667 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-14 12:48:42
COVID-19: 667 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 68 new cases and 6 deaths in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-10 11:43:57
COVID-19: 68 new cases and 6 deaths in Kurdistan

COVID-19: 797 new cases and 32 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-18 13:44:39
COVID-19: 797 new cases and 32 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 287 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-09 11:55:52
COVID-19: 287 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 955 new cases and 19 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-23 13:38:20
COVID-19: 955 new cases and 19 fatalities in Kurdistan today