Duhok registers 14 cases of COVID-19 's new strain

Shafaq News / Duhok health department announced today that it had registered cases of COVID-19's new strain for the first time.

The department's media official, Hamzah Raziki, told Shafaq News agency that 14 cases of COVID-19's new strain were detected today.

Raziki explained that the COVID-19 hospitals in Duhok are prepared to receive the cases.

On February 21, the Kurdistan Region announced registering the first case of COVID-19's new strain in Erbil, a week after the new strain appeared in Baghdad.