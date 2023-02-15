Duhok detonates 100 mines and unexploded bombs

Shafaq News/ The General Directorate of Mine Affairs in Duhok of Iraqi Kurdistan announced that 100 kg of explosives had been detonated within several months.

The Directorate's media official, Riker Besfki, told Shafaq News agency, " bomb disposal specialists exploded safely 100 kilograms of TNT, and more than 100 mines and unexploded devices, in different areas of Duhok Governorate."

The former Iraqi Army planted some explosives, and others are remnants of the conflict between the PKK and the Turkish military forces. He explained.

Kurdistan has been working to clear its areas from landmines and unexploded ordnance placed by the former Iraqi government over the past 40 years and the Iranian Army during the Iran-Iraq War from 1980–1988.

the Region has overcame many challenges and has cleared many minefields to return the land to the owners.

There are 3,512 registered minefields in Kurdistan.