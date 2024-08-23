Duhok collaborate with Italian University for major archaeological projects in Sheikhan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Duhok Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage announced the start of a series of archaeological projects in the Sheikhan area.

The projects are carried out in collaboration with Italy's University of Udine and under the oversight of the General Directorate.

Duhok's head of the Directorate, Dr. Bekas Brifkani, told Shafaq News Agency that the projects include excavations at Komel Hill in the Kelekchi (Kelekci) sub-district. "Komel Hill is historically significant as the site of the Battle of Gaugamela, where Alexander the Great defeated Darius III of Persia in 331 B.C."

In addition, the projects involve digging in Khinnis to uncover the origins of an ancient irrigation system that stretches 340 kilometers and dates back over 2,700 years. Dr. Brifkani said this system once supplied water to Nineveh, the ancient Assyrian capital.

"Work is also underway to design an archaeological park in Khinnis. The project involves collaboration with engineers from the University of Rome for Technology, the Duhok Directorate of Antiquities, and the University of Duhok, with restoration efforts focusing on prominent reliefs in Khinnis, including carvings of a horse and winged bull, depictions of King Sennacherib, and the Lion Relief."

The initiative also includes a comprehensive survey in the Atrush area to document and record archaeological sites and gather insights into life in the region during ancient times.

"These projects aim to safeguard the invaluable archaeological heritage of the Sheikhan area and delve deeper into its storied past," Dr. Brifkani said.