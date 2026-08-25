Shafaq News- Duhok

Residents across Duhok province, Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), celebrated the Prophet Muhammad’s Mawlid (birthday) on Tuesday, with religious gatherings, community festivities, and the free distribution of sweets, food, and drinks, particularly to children.

Mosques across the province hosted religious gatherings featuring devotional poetry and readings highlighting the Prophet’s life, character, and teachings, drawing large numbers of worshippers and residents.

In Duhok city, residents organized celebrations near the Grand Mosque, where shopkeepers and locals set out sweets and food for passersby, reflecting the spirit of community solidarity associated with the annual occasion.

Celebrations were particularly visible in the markets and narrow streets of Amedi, where residents, shopkeepers, and restaurant owners offered sweets, food, and drinks free of charge amid a festive atmosphere.

Residents of Amedi told Shafaq News that marking the Prophet’s birthday has become an annual tradition shared by generations, describing the occasion as an opportunity not only to celebrate but also to recall Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and values of compassion, tolerance, and helping those in need.

Children were a prominent feature of the celebrations, moving through Amedi’s markets and streets as tables filled with food and sweets were set up for visitors and residents.

In Duhok’s market, one customer highlighted the importance of following the Prophet’s example by embracing honesty, trustworthiness, and good conduct toward others. He described the distribution of sweets as a way to help children and adults remember the occasion and preserve its traditions.

Participants also called for using the occasion to support poor and vulnerable people, emphasizing compassion, generosity, and solidarity as central values of the celebration.