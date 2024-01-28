Drone targets Global Coalition base near Erbil Airport
2024-01-28T12:57:35+00:00
Shafaq News / A security source confirmed on Sunday the targeting of a Global Coalition base near Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).
The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a drone targeted a base of the Global Coalition inside Erbil Airport after 2:20 PM, and the extent of damage is not known yet."
Earlier on Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced targeting a base of the "occupation" near Erbil Airport, according to a statement published on its affiliated platforms.