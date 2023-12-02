Displaced person fatally shot in KRI refugee camp
Shafaq News / A security official reported on Saturday the tragic death of a displaced individual in one of the refugee camps located within the Kurdistan Region (KRI) due to a gunshot wound of unknown origin.
According to the source, the deceased, a 54-year-old, was a resident of the Jam Miskho camp for displaced persons situated north of Zakho. He succumbed to injuries caused by an unidentified gunshot while sitting under his tent.
The source further stated that the victim was originally from the Bourk district in Sinjar. His body has been transported to the Forensic Medicine Department in Zakho. Ongoing investigations aim to unravel the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident.