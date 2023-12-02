Displaced person fatally shot in KRI refugee camp

Shafaq News / A security official reported on Saturday the tragic death of a displaced individual in one of the refugee camps located within the Kurdistan Region (KRI) due to a gunshot wound of unknown origin.

According to the source, the deceased, a 54-year-old, was a resident of the Jam Miskho camp for displaced persons situated north of Zakho. He succumbed to injuries caused by an unidentified gunshot while sitting under his tent.