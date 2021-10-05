Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Despite the unrealized promises, IDPs consider participating in October elections

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-05T15:09:40+0000
Despite the unrealized promises, IDPs consider participating in October elections

Shafaq News/ In spite of the general discontent towards the unrealized promises by the candidates running for the elections, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Yazidi minority in Duhok are divided between endorsing and boycotting the polls.

Khani Mirza, an IDP from Sinjar, told Shafaq News Agency that she will refrain from casting her vote on October 10.

"Some candidates visited us and urged us to vote for them. I will not vote for any candidate. Non have provided us anything. We are a family of 20 members, my husband is sick, and we do not have an income."

Jamil Qassem, a fellow IDP from Sinjar also, called for holding fair elections. "we have been living in this camp for seven years. We want to go back to our hometowns. The dilemma is that our homes are demolished, and we have not gotten any compensation so far."

"Candidates make promises every time. But nothing has materialized. We demand the federal government, the Kurdistan regional government (KRG), and the United Nations to provide us with services and get back to our homeland."

Amed Eido, however, says that it is vital for the IDPs to vote for the best candidate.

"Even though they did not fulfill their promises, we shall participate in the elections," he added.

A candidate running for the elections in the Kurdistan Democratic Party's roster, Majed Shingali, said, called the IDPs to vote for the roster of the KDP to repatriate them and" kick the strangers occupying Sinjar outside."

In his statement to Shafaq News Agency, Shingali urged the voters to head to the ballot boxes to achieve their goal and avoid letting their demands go in vain.

related

Al-Kadhimi: to internationalize the efforts to find missing Yazidis

Date: 2020-08-03 14:52:33
Al-Kadhimi: to internationalize the efforts to find missing Yazidis

Iraqi Civil Defense teams played a major role in extinguishing the Sharya fire, official statement

Date: 2021-06-04 17:03:49
Iraqi Civil Defense teams played a major role in extinguishing the Sharya fire, official statement

80% of the Yazidi areas are still insecure for their return

Date: 2020-08-03 17:37:35
80% of the Yazidi areas are still insecure for their return

Attacks on Yazidi in Iraq were genocide, Dutch MPs say

Date: 2021-07-07 17:11:28
Attacks on Yazidi in Iraq were genocide, Dutch MPs say

Yazidis demand to reveal the kidnapped women fate

Date: 2020-08-07 12:44:25
Yazidis demand to reveal the kidnapped women fate

Kurdistan’s President welcomes the Belgian Parliament’s recognition of ISIS’s crime against the Yazidi Kurds 

Date: 2021-07-16 17:46:36
Kurdistan’s President welcomes the Belgian Parliament’s recognition of ISIS’s crime against the Yazidi Kurds 

Yazidis refuse to exchange a woman for a policeman

Date: 2020-08-20 17:30:38
Yazidis refuse to exchange a woman for a policeman

Emirates Red Crescent offers aid to Yazidis

Date: 2021-10-05 09:01:13
Emirates Red Crescent offers aid to Yazidis