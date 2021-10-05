Despite the unrealized promises, IDPs consider participating in October elections

Shafaq News/ In spite of the general discontent towards the unrealized promises by the candidates running for the elections, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Yazidi minority in Duhok are divided between endorsing and boycotting the polls.

Khani Mirza, an IDP from Sinjar, told Shafaq News Agency that she will refrain from casting her vote on October 10.

"Some candidates visited us and urged us to vote for them. I will not vote for any candidate. Non have provided us anything. We are a family of 20 members, my husband is sick, and we do not have an income."

Jamil Qassem, a fellow IDP from Sinjar also, called for holding fair elections. "we have been living in this camp for seven years. We want to go back to our hometowns. The dilemma is that our homes are demolished, and we have not gotten any compensation so far."

"Candidates make promises every time. But nothing has materialized. We demand the federal government, the Kurdistan regional government (KRG), and the United Nations to provide us with services and get back to our homeland."

Amed Eido, however, says that it is vital for the IDPs to vote for the best candidate.

"Even though they did not fulfill their promises, we shall participate in the elections," he added.

A candidate running for the elections in the Kurdistan Democratic Party's roster, Majed Shingali, said, called the IDPs to vote for the roster of the KDP to repatriate them and" kick the strangers occupying Sinjar outside."

In his statement to Shafaq News Agency, Shingali urged the voters to head to the ballot boxes to achieve their goal and avoid letting their demands go in vain.