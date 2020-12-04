Despite the agreement PKK still locating in Sinjar, An Official said

Shafaq News / PKK forces are still deployed in Sinjar, Contrary to what the Iraqi joint operations announced that all armed factions withdrew from the district.

An official of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Qadir Qajag, told Shafaq News Agency that PKK fighters withdrew from three headquarters but still in other locations.

He called KRG to participate with United Nations representatives to monitor implementation of the agreement.

Last October, The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

Several parties welcomed the agreement between the federal government and the Regional Government including Jordan and the United Nations.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the district and the full return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

In the security axe, the agreement hold the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services to take responsibility within the district.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar including PKK.