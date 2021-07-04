Demonstrators in Erbil block a vital road protesting the lack of services

Shafaq News/ Dozens of residents of Koysinjaq district in Erbil governorate went out on Sunday morning to protest against the lack of services.

The protestors blocked the road linking Koysinjaq and the Taq Taq district.

Meanwhile, in Rania district, the residents of Shawri Valley demonstrated in front of the municipality building, demanding financial compensation for selling their lands to the municipality.

The protesters closed the municipality building, real estate registration department, taxes department, and other official institutions in Rania.

For his part, the Director of the Real Estate Registration Department in the district, Muhammad Ali, said that the demonstrators’ complaints had been submitted to a committee formed by the Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers.