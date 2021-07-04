Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators in Erbil block a vital road protesting the lack of services

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-04T09:49:26+0000
Demonstrators in Erbil block a vital road protesting the lack of services
Shafaq News/ Dozens of residents of Koysinjaq district in Erbil governorate went out on Sunday morning to protest against the lack of services.

The protestors blocked the road linking Koysinjaq and the Taq Taq district.

Meanwhile, in Rania district, the residents of Shawri Valley demonstrated in front of the municipality building, demanding financial compensation for selling their lands to the municipality.

The protesters closed the municipality building, real estate registration department, taxes department, and other official institutions in Rania. 

For his part, the Director of the Real Estate Registration Department in the district, Muhammad Ali, said that the demonstrators’ complaints had been submitted to a committee formed by the Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers.

related

50+ Iraqis escorted back to Erbil in an unprecedented Franco-German initiative

Date: 2020-09-03 20:21:45
50+ Iraqis escorted back to Erbil in an unprecedented Franco-German initiative

Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2020-12-09 17:12:25
Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Sofi takes over the management of Erbil: one team to serve the capital without discrimination

Date: 2019-09-17 11:46:42
Sofi takes over the management of Erbil: one team to serve the capital without discrimination

The British Foreign Minister arrives in Erbil in an official visit

Date: 2021-06-09 07:22:43
The British Foreign Minister arrives in Erbil in an official visit

Kurdistan's political parties begin their meeting in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-08 09:25:01
Kurdistan's political parties begin their meeting in Erbil

MPs deliver a protest memorandum to the French Consulate in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-26 15:00:19
MPs deliver a protest memorandum to the French Consulate in Erbil

Erbil province to lift the lockdown

Date: 2020-06-02 23:04:56
Erbil province to lift the lockdown

Erbil's governor lambasts the UAV attack on the Region's capital 

Date: 2021-06-26 17:58:01
Erbil's governor lambasts the UAV attack on the Region's capital 