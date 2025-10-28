Demining agency: +3k minefields still threaten Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region remains contaminated by more than 3,000 minefields and 10,000 remnants of war and unexploded ordnance, the Iraqi Kurdistan Mine Action Agency (IKMAA) said on Tuesday.

In a statement marking Iraq’s Mine Action Martyrs’ Day, the IKMAA affirmed that demining teams have so far cleared 576 of 776 square kilometers of contaminated land, which was later returned to its owners once declared safe.

According to the agency, 35 workers from organizations and companies specialized in mine clearance have lost their lives in the line of duty, while 67 others sustained various injuries.

The IKMAA described the widespread presence of landmines and war remnants as a “serious obstacle” to reconstruction and development efforts, noting that many minefields are located along roads connecting cities and public areas, delaying the implementation of key service projects.

Kurdistan, like much of Iraq, is still heavily contaminated by mines and unexploded ordnance left behind from past conflicts. Iraq ranks among the world’s most heavily mined, with around 25 million explosive remnants scattered across more than 2,100 square kilometers of land.

Read more: Spoiled by the coil: Iraq's mines battles taketheir toll