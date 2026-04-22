Darbandikhan Dam reaches full capacity after heavy rains

Darbandikhan Dam reaches full capacity after heavy rains
2026-04-22T23:13:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Darbendikhan Dam has reached full storage capacity following heavy seasonal rainfall, the dam’s director, Saman Ismail said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Ismail noted that the reservoir has reached its maximum level due to strong water inflows, adding that the dam remains stable and safe.

Darbandikhan Dam has a storage capacity of about 3 billion cubic meters, making it one of Iraq’s largest and most strategic dams. Built on the Sirwan (Diyala) River, it plays a central role in regulating water flows, supporting irrigation across agricultural areas, generating hydropower, and mitigating flood risks downstream, while also contributing to water security in northeastern Iraq.

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