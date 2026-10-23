Shafaq News- Duhok

The sixth edition of the Danik Festival, locally known as “Salqiya,” opened on Friday in Bamerni, a subdistrict of Amedi district in northern Duhok province, with traditional food, cultural performances and a market showcasing local products.

Organizers prepared three large pots of Salqiya, a traditional dish, with enough food to serve more than 5,000 people. The food was to be distributed among festival attendees, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Visitors arrived from across the Kurdistan Region, particularly from Duhok, Zakho and surrounding areas.

The program includes a market where farmers, small business owners and local producers can display and sell their products, alongside traditional Kurdish songs, folk dances and poetry performances.

Amedi District Commissioner Warshin Salman told Shafaq News that the festival helps preserve longstanding customs and traditions while keeping local cultural heritage alive.

He added that the event brings together residents and visitors from different areas, raising awareness of the region’s cultural heritage and supporting local economic activity.

Salman also highlighted the festival’s role in allowing farmers and small business owners to reach a wider audience, while promoting the area as a destination for cultural and heritage events.

Ahmed Bamerni, a festival participant, told Shafaq News that the event began on a small scale but gradually expanded as interest among residents and visitors grew.

Attendance at the first editions ranged from 2,000 to 3,000 people, he said. Last year, the number of visitors increased to between 7,000 and 8,000.

Bamerni noted that the festival has grown beyond the preparation and distribution of food into a gathering that brings residents and visitors together to celebrate the region’s cultural and social heritage.

He also described the local market as an important addition, giving farmers and small business owners a chance to showcase their products, reach more customers and support the local economy.

Visitor Abdullah Hussein told Shafaq News that the festival offers an opportunity to preserve traditions passed down through generations. He noted that what began as a small local gathering centered on preparing Salqiya has developed into an event combining traditional food, cultural activities and the promotion of local products.

Alongside the food and market, the festival features Kurdish folk performances, traditional songs, dances and poetry, encouraging younger generations to take part in cultural and artistic activities.

Danik, locally known as Salqiya, is a traditional dish associated with longstanding social customs in the area. It is prepared in large quantities as part of a communal gathering. The annual festival provides an opportunity to pass the tradition on to younger generations while supporting cultural and economic activity in Bamerni, north of Duhok.