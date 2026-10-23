Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Rafidain Bank will begin accepting salary advance applications on Saturday through SuperQi, a digital financial services app developed by Iraqi payment company Qi Card, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

With technical preparations complete, civilian and military employees and retirees who receive their salaries through Rafidain and hold its cards can apply through the bank's icon in the app.

The bank will accept 5,000 applications per batch, temporarily closing the link for administrative reviews and credit checks before reopening it for the next round. Approved applicants will receive their advances through daily deposits into their accounts. Rafidain clarified that these closures do not mean the service has ended.

The bank also urged customers to apply only through official channels and avoid anyone offering guaranteed approval or faster processing in exchange for money. All applications must follow its approved electronic procedures and lending requirements.

On Monday, Finance Minister Falih Al-Sari ordered Rafidain Bank to resume lending after months of restrictions at state-owned banks. By September, most had suspended loans and salary advances amid liquidity shortages, while Central Bank data showed deposits falling 5.6% and cash credit declining 5.4% in the first half of 2026.

An informed source also linked the lending freeze at Rafidain and Rasheed banks to poor credit planning and delayed technology upgrades. Both banks faced regulatory scrutiny over their lending practices, investment financing, and liquidity management.

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