Dana Gas says operations in Khor Mork resumed normally after rocket attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-23T14:43:43+0000
Dana Gas says operations in Khor Mork resumed normally after rocket attack

Shafaq News/ Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas on June 23 said operations at Khor Mor block in the Kurdistan Region continue normally, a day after a rocket attack on the project.

“Dana Gas informs the market that, a small rocket landed yesterday afternoon within the Khor Mor block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. No damage occurred and production operations continued normally without interruption,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Two contractor staff were treated for minor injuries related to the blast but have returned to work.

“The company is cooperating with local security services who are conducting a full investigation and the KRG has enhanced measures and security forces in the area,” Dana added.

Dana and its partner Crescent Petroleum produced record natural gas in the Kurdistan region in 2021. The output was 452mn ft3/day at the end of last year. Dana and Crescent jointly operate the Khor Mor and Chemchemal gas fields on behalf of the Pearl Petroleum consortium.

