Cultural week of public libraries commences in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The cultural week of public libraries in al-Sulaymaniyah kicked off on Saturday, set to run until the seventh of this month. The Minister of Culture urged political forces and parties in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) to promote diversity and peaceful coexistence.

Reported by Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the cultural festival witnessed the participation of the Minister of Culture and Youth, the Governor of al-Sulaymaniyah, the President of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate Council, alongside a gathering of intellectuals and artists.

Alan Raouf, the Director General of Public Libraries in al-Sulaymaniyah, revealed during the opening ceremony that "the cultural week will extend for six days, commencing today and concluding on the seventh of this month." He elaborated on the diverse activities, including dialogues, intellectual sessions, visual arts exhibitions, handicraft showcases, a book fair, children's film screenings, and various other cultural and artistic events.

Raouf commended "the collective efforts of all parties supporting the General Directorate of Public Libraries in organizing this cultural week for the fourth consecutive time." He also lauded "the unwavering commitment of the Directorate's personnel, who tirelessly worked day and night to ensure the success of the cultural week, even in the face of delayed monthly salaries."

Addressing political parties during the cultural week's proceedings, Hamah Hamah Saeed, the Minister of Culture and Youth in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), delivered a message. He stressed that "the prevailing circumstances necessitate unity, acceptance of one another, peaceful coexistence, and a clear understanding and acknowledgment of the present situation." He expressed regret that "despite numerous messages from intellectuals, writers, and thinkers to politicians and political parties highlighting the unfavorable situation in Kurdistan and the potential threat to people's lives, there has been no response to these messages to date."