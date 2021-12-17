Covid-19: more than 110 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-17T18:06:23+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded, on Friday 115 new Covid-19 cases to bring its total to 379343, the health ministry said. It reported 11 deaths; its death toll reached 7041 cases. It also reported 407 recoveries to take its total to 369352.

related

COVID-19: eight fatalities and 245 new cases in NES today

Date: 2021-04-22 10:45:56

Covid-19: Al-Sulaymaniyah traffic directorate suspends working hours Tomorrow

Date: 2020-06-17 17:53:41

COVID-19: +75 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in AANES

Date: 2021-05-23 16:04:40

Only 18 COVID-19 inpatients in al-Sulaymaniyah, official statement

Date: 2021-02-08 21:06:40

COVID-19: +150 new cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-12-04 16:44:40

Halabja is COVID-19 free, official statement

Date: 2021-01-10 10:01:24

COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 530 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-19 12:35:19

Covid-19: About 550 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-07-10 12:22:09