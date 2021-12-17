Report
Covid-19: more than 110 new cases in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-17T18:06:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded, on Friday 115 new Covid-19 cases to bring its total to 379343, the health ministry said.
It reported 11 deaths; its death toll reached 7041 cases.
It also reported 407 recoveries to take its total to 369352.
